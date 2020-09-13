Man cited for rear-ending fire engine while intoxicated

Fire personnel provided treatment to the driver for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was cited for rear-ending a fire engine while intoxicated around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

Around 2 a.m., a Phoenix Fire Engine was traveling eastbound in the area of 3200 West Indian School Road when a man, 43, collided with the engine from behind. After the first collision, the driver wrecked into a light pole on the south side of the road, according to police.

Fire personnel provided treatment to the driver for non-life-threatening injuries and called police for assistance. Phoenix Fire transported the suspect to the hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

It was determined that intoxication played a role in the wreck and the driver was cited for Extreme Driving Under the Influence.

None of the occupants of the fire engine were injured.