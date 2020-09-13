Man cited for rear-ending fire engine while intoxicated

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was cited for rear-ending a fire engine while intoxicated around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.
Around 2 a.m., a Phoenix Fire Engine was traveling eastbound in the area of 3200 West Indian School Road when a man, 43, collided with the engine from behind. After the first collision, the driver wrecked into a light pole on the south side of the road, according to police.
Fire personnel provided treatment to the driver for non-life-threatening injuries and called police for assistance. Phoenix Fire transported the suspect to the hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.
It was determined that intoxication played a role in the wreck and the driver was cited for Extreme Driving Under the Influence.
None of the occupants of the fire engine were injured.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing.