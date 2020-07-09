Three people injured in serious Peoria crash

Peoria Fire and Medical respond to a serious crash in Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. — One adult and two children are in serious but stable condition following a two-vehicle collision in Peoria.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious crash in Lake Pleasant where an adult woman was airlifted to the hospital. Medical personnel has been tending to two children and they are trying to determine whether or not to transport them by ground or air.

All three victims are in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot but was ultimately apprehended by officers, police said. He is processed for impairment at this time.