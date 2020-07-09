Driver arrested for alleged DUI, fleeing the scene after crash that injured woman, three kids

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is in jail after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said he was responsible for a head-on crash that injured a woman and three children on Sunday.
According to MCSO, the crash involved a Hummer H3 and a Toyota Sienna minivan, which collided near the Desert Tortoise and Bajada Loop in the Lake Pleasant Regional Park around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police said that Miguel Espin was driving the Hummer. He reportedly fled the scene of the accident and was later found a quarter-mile away.
Also in the Hummer was a woman and three children. The woman was flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley for non-life-threatening injuries but it was later determined she was paralyzed in her lower extremities, MCSO says.
The three children were transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both passengers in the Toyota were transported to JCL Deer Valley with non-life-threatening injuries.
MCSO says the investigation determined Miguel Espin was impaired at the time of the accident and he was later booked into the 4th Ave jail for aggravated assault, endangerment, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and aggravated DUI.