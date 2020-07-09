Driver arrested for alleged DUI, fleeing the scene after crash that injured woman, three kids

A man is in jail after MCSO said he was responsible for a head-on crash that injured a woman and three children on Sunday.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is in jail after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said he was responsible for a head-on crash that injured a woman and three children on Sunday.

According to MCSO, the crash involved a Hummer H3 and a Toyota Sienna minivan, which collided near the Desert Tortoise and Bajada Loop in the Lake Pleasant Regional Park around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said that Miguel Espin was driving the Hummer. He reportedly fled the scene of the accident and was later found a quarter-mile away.

Also in the Hummer was a woman and three children. The woman was flown to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley for non-life-threatening injuries but it was later determined she was paralyzed in her lower extremities, MCSO says.

The three children were transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both passengers in the Toyota were transported to JCL Deer Valley with non-life-threatening injuries.