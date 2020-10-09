Northbound SR-51 closed after rollover crash in Phoenix

A woman and a child traveling southbound on State Route 51 rollover into northbound lanes resulting in serious injuries

State Route 51 north and southbound lanes were restricted after a rollover crash that resulted in the driver being ejected.

A woman driving a tan SUV headed southbound was suspected to be speeding when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled into northbound lanes, police said. The driver was ejected and is suffering from serious injuries.

A child in the car was also injured, but less severely, police said.

As of 5 p.m., ADOT says northbound traffic is flowing but the HOV and left southbound lanes remain closed.