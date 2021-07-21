Mesa man arrested on multiple drug charges following investigation of road rage shooting

Police said the months-long investigation revealed the suspect participated in consistent drug deals.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a months-long investigation revolving around a road rage shooting.

Adrian F. Gonzalez, 29, of Mesa was arrested on July 15 and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including drive-by shooting, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct with a weapon and child abuse.

Police said Gonzalez was initially under investigation for a road rage shooting that happened on Jan. 21 on the Loop 101 and Ray Road in Chandler. Gonzalez allegedly tried to crash his car into another vehicle and then shot at the other driver, officials said. No one was hurt in the incident.

After the shooting, police investigated Gonzalez for months and reportedly saw him participate in consistent drug sales, including hand-to-hand transactions, officials said.

Chandler Police searched Gonzalez's home on July 15 and found several firearms, one pound of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine, Xanax and suboxone. Police said the narcotics were found in a place that was reachable by his two-year-old child.

