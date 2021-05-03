Road rage shooting on the Loop 101 lands Valley man in jail, court docs say

The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim's vehicle while traffic was congested and then followed the victim when he exited the highway, court docs say.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing numerous felony charges after he allegedly opened fire on another driver on the Loop 101 on Thursday.

Court documents say Adam Dorfman and another driver got into a traffic disagreement and, when the victim driver was in the HOV lane of the Loop 101 near Milepost 35, Dorfman took out his handgun and loaded it.

According to court docs, Dorfman said the drivers had thrown things at each other's vehicles prior to the shooting. Police say Dorfman loaded his gun and drove partially ahead of the victim's vehicle and turned his body and fired rounds at the other vehicle.

In his interview, court docs say Dorfman told police he was "trying to control the situation."

Court docs say traffic was congested around them at the time of the shooting.

The victim tried to evade the situation by exiting the highway but told police Dorfman followed him even as the victim ran through red lights while honking.

The victim told police he did not know if he had been shot so he was driving to a hospital while on the phone with a 911 operator. The victim was not shot, however.