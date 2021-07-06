Troopers find guns, hundreds of ammunition rounds, pounds of pot when arresting road-rage suspect

The 30-year-old man was initially arrested for a freeway shooting.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety found several guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and five pounds of marijuana in a Phoenix home last week when arresting a man suspected of aggravated assault and shooting at cars.

On July 1, AZDPS troopers arrested Quinten F. Davis for allegedly erratically driving and shooting at other cars while in a white Kia on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue in Phoenix, 11 weeks prior, officials said.

During the arrest, the SWAT team used a search warrant and found several loaded assault-style rifles, an Uzi, several handguns, loaded magazines and the ammunition in Davis' house, AZDPS said.

Officials also found "dangerous drugs" and over five pounds of marijuana allegedly packaged for transportation and sale, according to AZDPS.

Davis was booked in the Maricopa County Jail on charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, discharge of a firearm within city limits, possession and sale of marijuana, possession and sale of dangerous drugs, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

