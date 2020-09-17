FBI: Scottsdale man charged with attempted murder of federal officer in New Mexico

An Arizona man is in custody after he allegedly shot at a federal task force officer during a law enforcement stop in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Arizona man is in custody in New Mexico charged with the attempted murder of a federal task force officer on Sept. 12.

According to the FBI, Robert Benjamin Nelson, 28, of Scottsdale, made his initial appearance in court after he allegedly fired a gun through the passenger-side window of his vehicle at a uniformed New Mexico State Police Officer working as part of a federal task force.

The officer suffered injuries to her hands, face and eyes, the FBI says.

The shooting happened during a law enforcement stop, the FBI says. Nelson then allegedly fled the scene, but was pursued and stopped again by the officer and taken into custody with the help of other police officers.