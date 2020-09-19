Man arrested for murder in Apache Junction after 'unprovoked attack' on 68-year-old

Apache Junction police arrested a man who is suspected of killing a 68-year-old woman outside an apartment complex

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Apache Junction Police Department arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman Thursday evening.

Officers responded to an assault call in an apartment complex where they located a victim with wounds to her head and neck. Joan Sirhan, 68, was walking to her car after visiting family members when she was attacked, police said.

The victim was transported to Banner Desert Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

While officers were on the scene, they located Jay Hungerford, 30, and arrested him as a suspect in the crime, police said.

Hungerford was transported to the Pinal County Detention Center where he is facing a charge for Second Degree Murder.

Police said that the attack seemed to be unprovoked and the victim and suspect did not know each other previously.