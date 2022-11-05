Man arrested following road rage incident in Avondale

Police said Bryan Duran was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the incident Saturday near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police said a man has been arrested following a road rage incident in Avondale in which he reportedly pulled a gun on another driver.

The Avondale Police Department said Bryan Duran was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the incident Saturday evening near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

Police said officers responded to reports of a road rage incident that took place between two drivers where Duran reportedly got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at the other driver and then left the area before officers arrived.

Officials said Duran was booked into jail pending charges including aggravated assault.

Avondale police said the incident is still under investigation and no other details can be shared at this time.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

