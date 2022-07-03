Road rage cases hit record high in Arizona in 2021

PHOENIX — For the first time since potential road rage incidents have been tracked, Arizona saw more than 600 incidents last year.



According to data provided by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, there were 622 potential road rage incidents in 2021.



Stacey Wales knows too well the consequences. “It’s not worth it, it’s not worth it,” Stacey Wales said.



Her brother Chris Pelkey, was shot and killed in a road rage shooting near Gilbert and Germann roads in November.



Pelkey served three tours with the Army in the Middle East. Once he got back stateside, he went overseas again, this time for mission work. He caught malaria but still survived.



“One decision can just wreak havoc,” Wales said.



Police said 50-year-old Gabriel Paul Horcasitas shot Pelkey after Pelkey got out of his car and approached him.



Horcasitas also struck a nearby car with a family of three inside, police said. No one in the third vehicle was injured. Pelkey would be pronounced dead at a local hospital.



Wales said her family is left missing his smile, living through holidays without her kids' favorite uncle home to play.



“Santa does not grant the gift of bringing a loved one back for Christmas,” Wales said.



Alberto Gutier, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, said drivers are being more aggressive, and after a year where many people have been isolated, are quicker to anger.



"They don't understand the consequences," Gutier said.



Gutier said people need to de-escalate the situation and not engage.



“So they flip you, they give you all kinds of signals, so what," Gutier said. "Your family needs you, and we need you home safe.”



“We can choose to not react. We can choose to turn the other cheek. We can choose to live peacefully with love," Gutier said.