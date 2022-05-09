Toddler expected to survive after family's car was struck by gunfire in Glendale

Glendale police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle driven by a young mother with her 2-year-old daughter riding along.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are searching for the motorist who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at another car that had a 2-year-old passenger.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at about 9 p.m. on the Loop 101 freeway and involved a 25-year-old woman who was driving with her young daughter. As the mother drove past Northern Avenue, another car cut her off on the freeway.

The young woman drove back up in front of the vehicle. As the suspect's vehicle drove to pass her again, three gunshots were fired at the mother's car.

The woman pulled over and checked her 2-year-old daughter for injuries. After not detecting any wounds, the mother proceeded to drive home, where she later noticed her daughter was bleeding.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and doctors determined she had sustained a "superficial" wound, police said. The child's expected to survive.

Glendale police are actively searching for the suspect who shot the woman's car. The shooter has been described as a man with a mustache between the ages of 30 and 40 who was seen driving a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for a potential reward of up to $1000, or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

