2 men shot in Phoenix in critical condition

Two men are now in critical condition in a hospital after Phoenix Fire Department responded to shooting near 40th Street AND Thomas Road in Phoenix.
PHOENIX — Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday. 

Phoenix fire personnel were called for reports of a shooting near 40th Street and Thomas Road around 5 p.m., officials said. 

Two men were shot and both were transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. 

An investigation is ongoing. There is currently no information on whether a suspect has been identified or any circumstances that led up to the shooting. 

