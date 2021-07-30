EMT shot during Tucson crime spree dies in hospital overnight, family says

20-year-old Jacob Dindinger died at a local hospital after being taken off of life support, the man's uncle told 12 News.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired while Jacob was still on life support in the hospital.

A 20-year-old EMT has died in a local hospital nearly two weeks after being shot in the head during a crime spree in Tucson, the EMT's family said.

Jacob Dindinger was taken off of life support around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night, the man's uncle told 12 News.

Jacob was "hanging by a thread" since being brought to the hospital after the shooting on July 18, Uncle Andy Dindinger said. Jacob was "teetering between surviving and not surviving."

The shooting happened near South Kino Parkway and 36th Street when Jacob and another EMT were responding to a medical incident, police said. A man named Leslie Scarlett approached the ambulance and opened fire, striking Jacob in the head and the other EMT in the arm and chest.

After Scarlett allegedly shot at the EMTs, Tucson police said he made his way down the road to the house fire where he started shooting at neighbors outside trying to help.

He shot and killed 44-year-old Corey Saunders and injured another neighbor, who was expected to survive.

Scarlett later died at a hospital due to his injuries sustained in an exchange of gunfire with the Tucson Police Department, authorities said.

What is clear in the bizarre crime details is the pain felt by the victims and their families. Jacob Dindinger’s family said his passion was for helping people.

"I told my kids that you have to be like your cousin Jake," Andy Dindinger explained. "I have a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old. They’re absolutely devastated right now because they’re so close to him."

