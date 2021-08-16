Man arrested in fatal Goodyear mattress warehouse shooting

The suspect reportedly shot the victim multiple times in the parking lot of a mattress warehouse.

GOODYEAR, Ariz — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in the parking lot of a mattress warehouse in Goodyear last week.

Tylen Ricalls, 21, was arrested on Saturday for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Leroy Gibbs, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Police said Ricalls shot at Gibbs at least 10 times on Aug. 9 in the parking lot of a warehouse on Cotton Lane. Gibbs was hit three times, with two shots being fired while he was down on the ground, officials said.

Gibbs was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Surveillance videos show a suspect following Gibbs around multiple cars in the parking lot then eventually shooting at Gibbs when he started to run away, police said. Ricalls hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot, two of which had people inside.

Gibbs was hit once as he ran toward the warehouse and fell down, police said. The suspect, Ricalls, then got into the back of a car, drove up to where Gibbs was and shot him two more times, police said.

Ricalls was arrested at his job after police watched him drive the suspected vehicle in the shooting. Police said Ricalls admitted to having a verbal altercation with Gibbs in the warehouse parking lot.

Ricalls told police Gibbs said he was going to "smoke" him and was running to his care to get his firearm. However, police said surveillance video showed Gibbs running in the opposite direction of his car.

Ricalls is also currently on probation and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

