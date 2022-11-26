Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Phoenix back in September

Wilser Creme, 33, was arrested and charged in the death of Bruce Daniels back on September 26.

PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in connection to a fatal stabbing in Phoenix back in September.

Wilser Creme is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and drug possession.

On September 26, Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th and Missouri Avenues for reports of an injured person.

Officers on the scene located Bruce Daniels, 33, with stab wounds. Daniels died from his injuries at the scene.

Creme was arrested on Wednesday after detectives were able to use probable cause to charge him, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

