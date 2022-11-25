Man shot and killed in a parking lot in central Phoenix, police searching for suspect

Phoenix police say the man was shot in the parking lot outside a business near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

PHOENIX — One man is dead after being shot outside a business in central Phoenix Friday evening.

Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspect took off following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.