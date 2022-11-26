Man shot and killed in north Phoenix, suspect detained

The shooting occurred at a gas station in the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads.

PHOENIX — One man is dead following a shooting outside a gas station in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads after receiving reports of a man that shot another man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located both men. The suspect was detained.

Detectives are currently on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting.

