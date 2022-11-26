Records: Alleged Avondale shooter made 'several spontaneous utterances' to police after being detained

After being detained Pipkin made several utterances, including, "Jesus is coming" and "I've killed people today."

AVONDALE, Ariz. — New details into the deadly shooting spree in Avondale on Nov. 19 show moments that started the chaotic scene.

Raymond E. Pipkin, 29, is accused of shooting at several vehicles along Avondale Boulevard and the I-10, killing 34-year-old Gabriel Sotelo.

According to court documents, a driver told police that the shooting first started in the area of 107th Avenue and McDowell Road. While the driver and Pipkin were waiting side-by-side from each other at a red light, Pipkin was staring at him.

When the driver asked Pipkin if they were "good", the man said Pipkin told him, "We are now" and started firing.

The man tried to get away from Pipkin but eventually crashed at Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road. The police report states he heard gunshots and fled on foot into a field. He wasn't physically hurt.

Raymond continued shooting. Police say there were at least six victims, with at least two being shot, including a 14-year-old who was shot in the cheek, court documents said.

When police officers were first dispatched to Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road, they found several vehicles that had been involved in traffic collisions.

According to the police report, Pipkin made "several spontaneous utterances" after he was arrested. That included, "Jesus is coming" and "I've killed people today." It also says he identified himself as 'Jesus Christ.'

12News learned that after he was detained, Pipkin allegedly admitted to causing the crime spree in Avondale and told police he knew "what he did was wrong," court records show.

Pipkin later told police he "feels guilty" for causing so much harm, public records show.

A search of Pipkin's past shows a few traffic violations. His father though made headlines in 2015, after admitting to stabbing Pipkins and his twin brother.

In that case, court documents show, Pipkin's brother and father were arguing over "money and responsibilities around the house." Pipkins stepped in, and the argument escalated. His father was paroled last year, after serving five years.

12News reached out to Pipkins' brothers for comment but didn't receive a response back.

Pipkin is in jail on multiple charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and drive-by shooting.

