'It’s like you are living a nightmare': Families of Phoenix homicide victims try to deal with holiday season

One month ago Annalisa Hernandez lost her daughter to homicide. Now she, and others are picking up the pieces

PHOENIX — The holiday season is supposed to be a time of connecting with loved ones and coming together, but this year more than 180 valley families will be sitting down missing loved ones, all victims of a homicide.

Phoenix Police says there have been more than 180 homicides in Phoenix alone between January and the end of November this year.

Phoenix police data shows that cases of murder and aggravated assault are higher right now than they’ve been at this point in the past five years.

Last year, Phoenix police recorded 129 total homicide cases.

One month ago, Annalisa Hernandez's daughter became one of those victims.

“It’s like you are living a nightmare every single day,” Hernandez said.

On November 21, someone opened fire during an illegal warehouse party, killing 18-year-old Lalaina Baldison.

“I still can’t believe she is gone and I would do anything to change that night” Hernandez, Lalaina's mother, said.

Sadly, Annalisa Hernandez is not the only mother going through this grief.

Through just November phoenix has seen 187 homicides, up 52% from just last year.

“It’s Christmas time and everybody else is celebrating with their loved ones and you are just trying to piece yourself together,” Hernandez said. “Waiting for her to walk through the door when you know in the back of your head that’s never going to happen. That’s the most painful feeling I have ever felt ever.”

In the month since her daughter lost her life, Phoenix Police say there have been no arrests.

“They are going about their life and I'm not. My life is never going to be the same.” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said there need to be better steps to keep guns out of the hands of those who might misuse them. The same hands that took the life of her daughter.