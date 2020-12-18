Family of woman killed in red light crash speak out

The family of a woman killed by a suspected drunk driver is hoping no one else has to go through their pain.

The family of a woman killed by a suspected drunk driver is hoping no one else has to go through their pain.

April Galligan, 39, was killed in a crash at 3rd Street and McDowell Road on Nov. 29.

Galligan was heading home and was talking on the phone to her boyfriend when police say Brett Stempel, 37, ran a red light and hit her in the driver's side door.

"He was asking her how her day went and then he said it just went silent," April's mother, Paula Antenucci said. "He said she just kind of gasped for breath and then he heard people asking if she was ok.”

Doctors fought to save April's life for days but couldn't repair the massive damage.

Her three kids are now trying to cope with her death.

“She was my best friend," Paula said.

According to state records, Brett Stempel is a registered nurse with a history with alcohol abuse.

The state nursing board came close to revoking his license, citing three DUI convictions including one where he allegedly left the scene of a crash.

In 2014, nursing board board records show Stempel said he had a problem with alcohol.

He completed the terms of an agreement and was allowed to keep being a nurse.

“It was anger at first now it’s just a shock and disbelief," April's father Curtis Antenucci said.

“I do want him to know how badly he hurt her," Paula said. "I doubt that he even remembers what he did."

Police say Stempel was drunk this time too. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

"We loved her so much," paula said. "None of us will ever be the same again.”