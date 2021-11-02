Hitchhiker wanted by Maricopa County deputies after stabbing man who gave them a ride

Deputies said the victim saw the suspect walking near Cave Creek Road on Monday and offered to drive them to their truck near Seven Springs Road at Rackensack Wash.

CAMP CREEK, Ariz. — A search has been launched for a suspect who stabbed the man who gave them a lift to his car in northern Maricopa County.

Deputies said the victim saw the suspect walking near Cave Creek Road on Monday and offered to drive them to their truck near Seven Springs Road at Rackensack Wash. That’s near Camp Creek.

When the two arrived, the suspect allegedly demanded money from the victim and stabbed him when he refused. Deputies said the suspect then stole some things from the man and fled in a maroon truck with Texas license plates.

Deputies didn’t provide any more additional suspect information.

The victim drove himself to a nearby restaurant and asked for help. Authorities rushed him to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

