Double stabbing in north Phoenix leaves woman in critical condition

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a report of unknown trouble that resulted in a double stabbing in the area of 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said a woman in her 30s had multiple stab wounds when they arrived to the scene. She was transported to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police detained a man in his 30s after an alleged barricade situation at the scene of the stabbing, authorities said. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The relation between the two victims is unknown.

