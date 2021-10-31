Fight escalates into deadly stabbing in Phoenix

Officers got calls of some sort of incident happening near 10th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 1 a.m.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a fight in Phoenix early Sunday violently escalated.

Officers got calls of some sort of incident happening near 10th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 1 a.m. When police arrived, officers found both victims had been stabbed.

The two were rushed to a hospital where the man, identified as 21-year-old Jose Garcia Avila, died and the woman is being treated. She is expected to survive and was not identified by police.

Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the fight and if there are any suspects.

