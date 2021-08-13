Woman arrested after two dogs were stabbed during incident in Phoenix

A dog died from its wounds while the other one survived the brutal attack and is being rehabilitated by the Arizona Humane Society.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman has been criminally charged for brutally stabbing two dogs -- killing one of them and forcing the other to undergo extensive rehabilitation.

Feliciana Garcia, 36, has been charged in Maricopa County Superior Court with two counts of animal cruelty after she allegedly stabbed two dogs on Aug. 5.

The Arizona Humane Society was called out by Phoenix police to the scene of the crime and rushed the wounded animals to its recovery center to undergo emergency surgery.

One of the dogs, Mindy, had two large open stab wounds on her neck and was covered in ticks.

"Vets were able to rush Mindy into surgery where they stabilized her by tying off the bleeding vessel in her dorsal wound," AHS wrote in a press release.

Mindy, a 4-year-old American pit bull terrier, has begun to recover from her wounds and is in the process of getting ready to be sent to a foster home.

"Staff has found that (Mindy) loves hot dogs and really loves chicken," the Humane Society wrote. "She is also getting better acclimated to being on a leash."

The other dog later succumbed to its stab wounds.

AHS said Mindy's case is one of nearly 6,000 instances of animal abuse it responds to each year in the state.

To report animal abuse or neglect, people are encouraged to call their local police department or the Humane Society's dispatch team at 602-997-7585 ext. 2073.

