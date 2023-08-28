Teacher finds gun in student's backpack at Estrella Elementary

The gun was found Monday by a teacher, the school district said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an incident in which a gun was found in a student's backpack at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The Kyrene School District confirmed the incident after being contacted by 12News.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to the school just after 1 p.m.

In a message to parents, the district said one of the school's teachers found the gun while "helping the student unpack the backpack."

According to the school, police were immediately contacted and the gun was moved to a "safe location."

Other information about the incident has not been released.

According to police, the student's parents are fully cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

The following message was sent to parents:

Dear Estrella Community,



I want to make you aware of an investigation underway on the Estrella campus this afternoon. Phoenix Police are investigating after a gun was found inside of a student’s backpack today. A teacher found the weapon while helping the student unpack the backpack, and we immediately moved it to a safe location and contacted Phoenix Police. It has been determined that the weapon was placed in the pack by mistake, and there was no intent to harm anyone or to threaten the school. That is all the information we can share while a police investigation is pending. Kyrene School District will continue to cooperate with police, and we will conduct our own investigation as well. Please know that our campus is safe. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Kyrene School District provides a safe environment for teaching and learning through continual training, secure facilities, and a comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan. To read more about the District’s safety and security efforts, visit www.kyrene.org/safe.

Sincerely,

Jessey Johnson,

