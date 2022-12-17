Shooting in south Phoenix leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Police said that the woman was found with a gunshot wound while a man in the car with her had 'multiple injuries.'

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a car on a south Phoenix roadway. A man who was in the car with her also suffered multiple injuries, police said.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

When they arrived, they found a car stopped in the roadway with the injured victims inside.

The man had "multiple injuries" and police reportedly used a tourniquet to stop his bleeding. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the woman had a gunshot wound, and died on the scene.

Details are scarce at this time, but police say that they're still investigating the scene and expect to provide updates later in the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more information.

