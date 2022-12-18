3 people shot in Mesa during reported fight in street

Officers responded after a 911 call in which it was reported that several people were in the street fighting on Temple Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been shot in Mesa following a fight involving several people.

According to authorities with Mesa police, officers responded after a 911 call on Sunday in which it was reported that several people were in the street fighting near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive.

A second 911 call would report people fighting in the street, along with a report of gunshots.

Police said the incident involved two house parties in which attendees started arguing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a “large group of people arguing in the street.” Witnesses told police that two people had been shot during the altercation. Police located two of the shooting victims, and they were taken to receive medical treatment.

According to police, ten people were fighting in the street during the incident and total of three people were shot.

The scene remains active at the time of the posting of this article, as officers try to “get control of the scene due to so many people being involved.”

Police said they have a possible lead on a suspect.

Further details will be released as they become available.

Related Articles Shooting in south Phoenix leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.