Shooting in Glendale leaves one man dead after fight, police say

Police said that a "verbal altercation" had broken out between the victim and the suspect when the suspect opened fire.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead after another man opened fire on him during an argument at a Glendale home, a detective with the Glendale Police Department said.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the backyard of a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

While investigating, police learned that a "verbal altercation" had broken out between the victim and the suspect when the suspect opened fire.

Footage taken from the scene shows armed officers ushering multiple people out of the home, but police have not confirmed who these people are at this time.

The investigation is still underway and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

