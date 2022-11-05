Off-duty Scottsdale police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

The detective in question was driving near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale police detective was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash.

Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty driving in a city-leased vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. when the crash occurred, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for observation.

Lanouar was booked into jail and the incident is being investigated criminally, police said. An internal investigation is also pending.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.