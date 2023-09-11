Former Buckeye teacher arrested after accusations of sex crimes against student

A former 42-year-old teacher is accused of sexually abusing one of her students, Buckeye police say.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A former teacher is arrested after being accused of sex crimes against a student, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Jessica Kramer after an investigation into allegations she sexually abused a student, police said.

Kramer was arrested at her home in Buckeye without incident and is facing several charges related to sex crimes.

According to Buckeye police, on April 18, 2023, Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies staff reported they received information about a possible inappropriate relationship between Kramer, who used to teach at the school, and one of the school's students.

During the investigation, Buckeye police said detectives learned the alleged abuse began around August 2022 before Kramer left OIAIS in October 2022.

Buckeye police said the victim is a 17-year-old male student who attended OIAIS high school.

Kramer was indicted on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor after evidence was presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube