Former Democratic lawmaker Tony Navarrete faces what amounts to a life sentence if he's convicted in sexual molestation case

Tony Navarrete gets stark assessment of the risks of going to trial in less than 2 weeks. The former state senator was arrested on 7 felony counts involving 2 boys.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Charged with seven felonies tied to alleged sexual misconduct with two boys, former Democratic lawmaker Tony Navarrete got a stark assessment of the risk he faces by going to trial in less than two weeks.

"I'm not going to suggest you have great options," Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen told a stoic Navarrete, sitting at the defense table with his attorney.

"There's a lot riding on your decision in the coming days."

If convicted on all charges, the 37-year-old Navarrete would be handed what amounts to a life sentence - a mandatory minimum of 49 years in prison, Cohen told Navarrete at a settlement conference Friday.

He would be 86 years old when the time was served. Cohen said the maximum sentence could exceed 100 years.

The conference was a last-ditch attempt to strike a plea deal that would avert a trial.

Navarrete was a state senator and rising star when he was arrested in August 2021 on charges of molesting the two boys. He resigned within days of his arrest.

In his first term in office in 2017, Navarrete was one of four Democratic lawmakers who formed the Legislature's first LGBT caucus. He was elected two more times from his west Phoenix district.

During the settlement conference, Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Michael Minicozzi shared with Navarrete "the crux of his case": a recorded "confrontation call" to Navarrete by one of the boys.

According to court documents, "The defendant did not deny what had occurred and apologized multiple times for the pain he had caused."

Minicozzi said Navarrete's tone "was one of remorse." Given the absence of forensic evidence, the prosecutor said, "the jury will rely on the call."

The call was recorded by Phoenix police. Navarrete was arrested a few hours later.

Navarrete is scheduled to appear at a pretrial conference on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled for a week later, on Sept. 19.

Judge Cohen left the door open for another settlement conference.

Navarrete remained silent throughout the conference. Afterward, he declined to respond to a reporter's questions.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.