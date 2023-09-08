Prescott man found guilty of molesting 10-year-old family member

Jeremiah Martin, 34, was found guilty on four counts of molestation of a child, and one count of sexual conduct with a minor, courts said.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — After five years, a Prescott man was convicted of sex crimes against a 10-year-old family member, Yavapai County courts announced. He's scheduled to be sentenced in October.

On Aug. 16, a Yavapai County jury convicted 34-year-old Jeremiah Ray Martin on four counts of molestation of a child, one count of sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor

The investigation began in 2018 when the Department of Child Services (DCS) responded to a local elementary school for reports that a young female student had "made a disturbing statement during class," courts said.

DCS spoke with the child and her 10-year-old sister, and learned that Martin had been molesting the older sister. The girls were immediately removed from the home, and the Prescott Police Department began an investigation that ultimately led to the aforementioned charges, the court said.

“The victim displayed great courage during trial," Deputy Yavapai County Attorney Kristen Sharifi said. "No child should ever know what it feels like to be abused. The victim not only stood up for herself, but she protected her younger sister from future abuse. The victim is an amazing young woman, and her future is bright.”

Martin is facing a minimum of 60 years in Arizona State Prison.

