Welfare check in Glendale escalates into SWAT situation

A Glendale man pulled a gun on officers that came to his door for a welfare check, police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man is in police custody after pulling a firearm on officers and barricading himself inside a home during a welfare check, city police said.

Officers were called to a home in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road for a welfare check early Monday morning. When police arrived, the man answered the door and pointed a gun at officers before going back inside and refusing to exit, police said.

Glendale SWAT arrived on the scene after the man allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. After a few hours, the man was taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives are investigating the situation. The home is near a high school, but there is no word on whether or not classes will be impacted.

