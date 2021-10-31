Man shot dead after leaving party in south Phoenix

Jorge Escareno, 39, was found in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — A man has died after suffering from gunshot wounds in south Phoenix Saturday night, police said.

Officers found 39-year-old Jorge Escareno in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Escareno was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police said Escareno was shot while leaving a party in the area. Officials are still investigating the incident.

