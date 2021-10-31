x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot dead after leaving party in south Phoenix

Jorge Escareno, 39, was found in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

PHOENIX — A man has died after suffering from gunshot wounds in south Phoenix Saturday night, police said. 

Officers found 39-year-old Jorge Escareno in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. 

Escareno was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. 

Police said Escareno was shot while leaving a party in the area. Officials are still investigating the incident. 

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Glendale dad sent to Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation