Deadly shooting in San Tan Valley

The suspect was booked into Pinal County jail for second degree murder, authorities say.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A man died following a shooting in San Tan Valley, authorities said.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Gym Bar and Grill on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley regarding shots fired just before midnight on Saturday. While the deputies were driving to the scene, they were flagged down by witnesses near East Copper Mine Road and North Epidote Drive, authorities said.

The witnesses directed the deputy toward the alleged suspect, who was walking not far from there, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody and the firearm used in the shooting was secured.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting and provided lifesaving measures to the victim of the shooting until medical personnel arrived. The victim, 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect, 45-year-old Travis Armstrong, was booked into the Pinal County jail for second-degree murder, authorities said.

PCSO detectives are investigating the incident.

