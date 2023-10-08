North Phoenix police situation

Officers responded to a shooting call Sunday morning and are investigating a home where a woman claimed a family member was dead inside.

PHOENIX — A woman in north Phoenix claimed a family member was dead inside her home on Sunday morning, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call just after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday at a home near 40th Street and Cactus Road. When officers arrived at the scene, a woman was allegedly claimed a family member was dead inside her home, police said.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and said there are other possible hazards in the home. The scene is currently active, police said.

The identity of the woman was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

