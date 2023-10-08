Man dies following north Phoenix shooting

Officers detained individuals who left the area after the shooting, police say.

PHOENIX — A man died following a shooting in north Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call outside of a business located near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Officers detained individuals who left the area after the shooting, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. The identity of the man who was shot and the identities of those detained have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

