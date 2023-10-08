2 brothers were on a motorcycle trip. They stopped in Seligman and were shot

The pair were on a motorcycle trip and stopped at a gas station prior to the shooting, authorities say.

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Two brothers were injured in a shooting in Seligman, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to reports of a shooting at a Shell gas station off of I-40, in Seligman.

A person called 911 stating that 2-3 people had been shot and that the person who allegedly shot those people was still on the scene. The caller said the person appeared to be reloading his weapon in his vehicle, authorities said.

Department of Public Safety troopers were nearby and responded to the scene. The person who allegedly shot was found in his vehicle, in the parking lot. DPS identified the man as Vincent Ogawa and he was taken into custody without incident.

YCSO deputies arrived at the scene along with fire and emergency medical services. Both people who were shot were men – who are also brothers – from out of state, authorities said.

One man was shot in the arm and lower abdomen. The second man had a gunshot wound to his mid-torso. The brothers were flown to a Flagstaff hospital.

Authorities said the two brothers and several friends and family were on a motorcycle trip when they stopped at the Shell station in Seligman. One of the bikes developed a mechanical problem and when the brothers pushed the motorcycle to the store, Ogawa was sitting on a bench.

He then approached the brothers, and the three had a “heated verbal exchange,” authorities said. Ogawa pulled out a gun and fired three shots at the brothers.

According to YCSO, the victims had no personal connection to Ogawa and had not met him before the incident. Evidence located at the scene, including surveillance footage, confirmed Ogawa acted alone, authorities said.

YCSO is not releasing the names of the victims, however authorities do say they are in stable condition.

