Short-term rental license suspended following shooting incident in Tempe

The Valley homeowner won't be allowed to obtain a short-term rental license until May 2024.

TEMPE, Ariz — A Tempe homeowner has had their short-term rental license suspended after a shooting was reported at their property back in May.

Five months after the city enacted its new regulations on homes rented out through Airbnb or VRBO, a homeowner's license has been suspended after the city asked the courts to have it revoked.

The action was taken following a shooting incident on May 21 when the home near Warner Road and McClintock Drive was being rented out. No injuries were reported.

Tempe officials said the homeowner has been cooperative and accepted responsibility for the conduct of the tenants.

As a result of incident, the homeowner will not be allowed to obtain another license until May 2024, the city announced Friday.

Tempe is one of several Arizona cities that have begun to implement new regulations intended to prevent short-term rentals from becoming a public nuisance or safety hazard.

Back in 2019, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot at an Airbnb house party near Ray Road and McClintock Drive in Chandler.

Tempe's short-term rental ordinance took effect in March and requires homeowners to register their property with the city before operating the home as a short-term rental.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.