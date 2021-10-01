What you should know about victims of domestic violence and sexual assault

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here are resources and statistics to support victims and help educate others.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: If you or someone you know is being abused, call or text Bloom365's support helpline at 1-888-606-4673 or call Arizona's sexual and domestic violence helpline at 602-279-2980.

Most people have someone, or multiple people, in their lives who has been a victim of domestic violence, relationship violence or sexual assault.

Around one in four women and nearly one in nine men in the United States have been victims of physical violence or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the most recent National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey from the CDC. This includes violent acts like beating, burning or strangling.

The same survey shows that one in five women and one in 14 men have been victims of rape.

Instances of sexual and domestic violence in Arizona have increased to the point where the state's helpline decided to extend its hours of operation.

Statistics like these have been around for years, but haven't been able to stick in the minds of the public, said Donna Bartos, the CEO and director of the Phoenix-based sexual assault education organization Bloom365.

"Experts say...that in order to uproot abuse in a generation, we have to start making changes at all levels," Bartos said. "The individual-based intolerance people have about these issues needs to trickle into their relationships."

In hopes of continuing that trickle during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, here are some facts and resources that are helpful to know about victims of sexual assault and domestic violence:

The vast majority of rape and abuse reports are true

Between 98 and 90 percent of sexual assault reports are true, according to a review of research from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC).

Inflated allegations of false reports of rape and sexual assault are often due to studies that do not correctly identify what a "false" report is, NSVRC's research found. Many studies incorrectly included reports where victims gave insufficient evidence, police received a delayed report, or victims decided not to cooperate with investigators as false reports.

"The determination that a report of sexual assault is false can be made only if the evidence establishes that no crime was committed or attempted," the International Association of Chiefs of Police said.

So, why don't more people believe a victim when they report they've been raped or abused? Bartos said that it comes down to how women are treated in media, schools, families, and communities.

"The sexualizing of women and victimization of women is normalized," Bartos said. "It makes it very difficult for women to move forward on the prosecution side."

There are multiple reasons why victims don't report the crime to police

Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 975 assailants won't be punished, according to statistics from the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Only 19% of rapes and sexual assaults reported to police resulted in an arrest, responses from the 2013 National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) showed.

Police not doing anything to help is one of the top reasons victims don't report the abuse done to them, according to the NCVS.

A victim's life may also be put at risk when reporting the crime to the police, according to the NCVS. Around 20% of victims who didn't report their abuse said they feared retaliation.

The reason for this fear is that police have to question the potential abuser or rapist once a report is filed, according to Bartos. Once an abuser is questioned, it lets them know that the victim made a report.

"The big risk is the potential to be killed or injured by the abuser after the victim alerts police. Law enforcement are bound by the law and, depending on the jurisdiction, may not be able to arrest the one or multiple people that seem to be perpetrating until they can figure out the crime."

There are multiple other reasons victims surveyed by the NCVS say they didn't report the abuse done to them, including:

20% feared retaliation

13% believed the police would not do anything to help

13% believed it was a personal matter

8% reported to a different official

8% believed it was not important enough to report

7% did not want to get the perpetrator in trouble

2% believed the police could not do anything to help

30% gave another reason, or did not cite one reason

Sexual violence causes long-term effects in victims

Domestic violence and sexual assault causes pain and trauma in victims long past when the crime happens. In fact, victims of rape and sexual assault experience moderate to severe distress more than victims of any other crime, according to RAINN.

The network said that possible effects victims can experience include PTSD, depression, and suicide:

94% of women who are raped experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during the two weeks following the rape.

Approximately 70% of rape or sexual assault victims experience moderate to severe distress, a larger percentage than for any other violent crime.

30% of women report symptoms of PTSD 9 months after the rape.

33% of women who are raped contemplate suicide.

13% of women who are raped attempt suicide.

Additionally, victims of sexual violence also have the relationships with family, friends, and co-workers affected:

38% of victims experience work or school problems

37% experience family/friend problems

84% of survivors who were victimized by an intimate partner experience professional or emotional issues

79% of survivors who were victimized by a family member, close friend or acquaintance experience professional or emotional issues

67% of survivors who were victimized by a stranger experience professional or emotional issues

There are ways to stop sexual violence, both on individual and societal levels

Individuals can prevent domestic violence or sexual assault from happening by practicing "Active Bystander Intervention," according to RAINN. When people see red flags and someone in danger, it's important to step in and try to divert or deescalate the situation.

"Every day events and potentially unsafe situations unfold around us at an alarming rate," RAINN's website said. "In these situations, you can play an important role in addressing interpersonal violence. Taking action and interfering safely is an essential skill."

Addressing the potential red flags of an abusive, controlling or violent partner in relationships can also act to prevent sexual violence. Bloom365 provided the following checklist focused on the red flags:

However, individual people signing pledges and saying they're going to stand up against rape and domestic violence isn't enough to get victims justice, according to Bartos. Changes in government, schools and media are needed for this society-wide change to happen.

"Everyone has to be on the same page and collectively say 'we are not going to tolerate this'," Bartos said. "Stronger laws, not only for [justice system] accountability, but also for mandating primary prevention education in schools are needed."

If support is needed, Bloom365 resources can be found by calling or texting the organization at 1-888-606-4673, chat online at their website, or through direct messaging the organization's Instagram account @888606HOPE.

