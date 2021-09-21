Domestic violence helpline extending hours after uptick in calls

The global pandemic led to a significant increase in contacts reaching out to the helpline, according to the organization.

PHOENIX — The state's sexual and domestic violence helpline is extending its hours after seeing an uptick in calls of more than 20%, according to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline will now take calls until 7 p.m. every Tuesday, the coalition said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to connect with even more survivors by offering additional availability,” the coalition's CEO, Jenna Panas, said in a news release.

The coalition said the global pandemic has led to a significant increase of people reaching out to the helpline, with monthly numbers increasing about 23% throughout 2020 – that's nearly 600 additional calls, chats and texts throughout 2020.

The coalition said 2021 is seeing a greater increase in call volume, with June being the highest month of calls in a decade.

How to contact the helpline:

Phone: (602) 279-2980 or (800) 782-6400

Text: 520-720-3383

Online chat: www.acesdv.org/helpline .

. Assistance is provided in both English and Spanish.

