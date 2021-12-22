Family making plea for answers after fatal Glendale collision that killed a beloved son, brother

With the holidays approaching, one Valley family is making a public plea for leads on a driver who fled the scene of a collision that killed their loved one.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man was killed Sunday night when a car struck him while he rode his bicycle to work.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the driver.

Christopher Owan, 29, was riding his bicycle westbound on Northern Avenue at 6:51 p.m. when he was struck by a car. The driver left the scene and left Owan for dead.

“Chris is - was - a happy, go-lucky, individual. Good heart, kind, caring for others,” said Mariane Owan, Chris’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said that they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2017 or 2018 Ford Fusion.

Deputies said the car should have damage to the front grill, headlights, the passenger-side front quart panel and side mirror. It also most likely has a heavily damaged windshield.

Chris Owan was just getting his life going in the direction he wanted.

While studying civil engineering at Arizona State University, Owan began to suffer from mental illness, according to his family. Those issues detoured Owan for a few years, but he was finally living independently and had just started work at the Glendale Amazon Fulfillment Center.

“He was actually talking on the phone to my sister when he was on the bus [that day] and telling her that he loved her,” said Cassy Calkins, Chris Owan’s sister. “He was talking about how positive and optimistic he was about his job and just life moving forward.”

Now, with the holidays quickly approaching, the family is leaning on each other for strength and support, and asking the public to keep their eye out for the suspect vehicle.

“We hope we can get the individual that is responsible for the accident, and for killing our son, to come forward,” said Rod Owan, Chris’ father. “We would like them to be courageous enough to find the courage to come forward and take responsibility for what they've done.”

The Maricopa Country Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with possible information on this hit and run to contact them at 602-876-1011 or Silent Witness and reference report number IR 21-036232.

