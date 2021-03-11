Retired ASU Police sergeant struck, killed by hit-and-run-driver in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired police sergeant who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning
Police said officers were called to the scene near Mill and Forest avenues around 7:40 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, retired Arizona State Police Sergeant Albert Phillips, in serious condition.
Police said Phillips was transported to the hospital but did not survive.
ASU police said Phillips began his career with the department in 1985 and served his community for 27 years before he retired in 2012.
Detectives are still looking for the driver who took off before officers arrived.
If you have any information, please call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.
