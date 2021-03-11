Retired ASU Police sergeant struck, killed by hit-and-run-driver in Tempe

ASU police say Albert Phillips began his career with the department in 1985 and served his community for 27 years before he retired in 2012.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired police sergeant who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning

Police said officers were called to the scene near Mill and Forest avenues around 7:40 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, retired Arizona State Police Sergeant Albert Phillips, in serious condition.

Police said Phillips was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

ASU police said Phillips began his career with the department in 1985 and served his community for 27 years before he retired in 2012.

We are saddened to announce the sudden loss of retired Sgt. Al Phillips.



Sgt. Phillips began his career with ASUPD in 1985, and proudly served our community for 27 years until his retirement in 2012.



Rest in Peace Sgt. Phillips, and thank you for your service. #Badge439 pic.twitter.com/pERtGKsUXl — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) December 10, 2021

Detectives are still looking for the driver who took off before officers arrived.

If you have any information, please call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

