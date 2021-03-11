x
Crime

Teenager caught by Phoenix police after fatal hit-and-run collision

An 18-year-old man was detained by Phoenix police on suspicion of causing a hit-and-run collision Thursday night on McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Phoenix police for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal collision Thursday night. 

Javon Holston was taken into custody after he allegedly struck a bicyclist near 34th Street and McDowell Road. The victim, later identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Ray, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said Holston continued driving after allegedly hitting Ray and was later apprehended by law enforcement. The teenager was booked into the Maricopa County jail. 

