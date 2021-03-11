Teenager caught by Phoenix police after fatal hit-and-run collision

An 18-year-old man was detained by Phoenix police on suspicion of causing a hit-and-run collision Thursday night on McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Phoenix police for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal collision Thursday night.

Javon Holston was taken into custody after he allegedly struck a bicyclist near 34th Street and McDowell Road. The victim, later identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Ray, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said Holston continued driving after allegedly hitting Ray and was later apprehended by law enforcement. The teenager was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

