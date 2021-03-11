Teenager caught by Phoenix police after fatal hit-and-run collision

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Phoenix police for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal collision Thursday night.
Javon Holston was taken into custody after he allegedly struck a bicyclist near 34th Street and McDowell Road. The victim, later identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Ray, died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said Holston continued driving after allegedly hitting Ray and was later apprehended by law enforcement. The teenager was booked into the Maricopa County jail.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths