Expert weighs in on court protection orders after Valley woman dies in domestic violence incident

PHOENIX — Six months after filing an order of protection against her boyfriend, Airam Melo was stabbed to death, authorities said.

On Dec. 22, the 33-year-old, single mother was found dead by Phoenix police at her apartment near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Detectives arrested Brian Arron Ortez-Garcia, 27, in connection with her death on Monday after he went to an area hospital to be treated for lacerations on his hands, court documents said.

The victim and the suspect were together for about two years, according to the victim’s sister Azul Melo. She described the couple as having an unhealthy relationship.

“Toxic. Like one day [they’re] good, two hours later she’s kicking him out of the apartment and by the end of the night he’s back home in the apartment,” Azul Melo said.

In June, Airam Melo filed an order of protection against Ortez-Garcia.

Court documents obtained by 12 News detail an incident between the couple on June 28, where the victim said Ortez-Garcia showed up to her apartment under the influence and broke two windows.

The following day, Ariam Melo said the suspect tried to put sugar in her gas tan. After that incident, she called the police, who allegedly instructed her to file the paperwork.

Ortez-Garcia has been charged with second-degree murder.

Orders of protection can help some, but not all victims

Durant Frantzen, professor of criminology and chair of the Department of Social Sciences at Texas A&M San Antonio, who studies the effectiveness of protection orders, said research shows court orders are least effective when the offender has a criminal history.

In 2018, Ortez-Garcia was arrested for aggravated assault.

“For a group of offenders, sometimes protection orders just are not as effective,” Frantzen said. “Orders of protection, in general, are effective, but I really does depend on the lifestyle of the victim and the lifestyle of the offender.”

Offenders who have none to limited criminal histories tend to abide by court orders. But people who have already been in contact with the criminal justice system might not be as affected by being arrested for breaking an order, Frantzen said.

Frantzen said research has also identified other factors that play a role, like the relationship of the couple, past relationship history, and substance abuse, if any.

“With offenders who have engaged in either attempted strangulation or have actually strangled the victim in the past, what we see from research is that those victims are about seven times more likely to be killed by their abuser,” Frantzen said.

If a victim has been subject to violence, that relationship needs intervention, Frantzen said. The sooner the abuse is reported, the higher are the chances of a better outcome.

Honoring her memory

Airam Melo was a single mother, who left behind a 7-year-old behind.

Her family described her as being full of life.

“She was funny and caring,” Azul Melo said. “Having a lot of friends, always going out, having a good time.”

As they hold on to her memory, the family hopes others in the same situation get help.

“Look for friends, talk with people, they help you out with advice or probably give you a place to stay because you [are] just trying to get out of there,” she said.

