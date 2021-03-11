Father kills own teenage son in domestic violence shooting, Mesa police say

For reasons that are still under investigation, police said a man shot his 19-year-old son.

MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence shooting in Mesa is under investigation after police say a man killed his own teenage son.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road around 12:30 p.m.

For reasons that are still under investigation, police said a man shot his 19-year-old son. Neither of them has been identified.

The father has been booked for homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates on this story.

