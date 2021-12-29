Buckeye man arrested for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting and killing his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

Johari Baker, 24, allegedly told the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office he got into a fight with his girlfriend that ended with them struggling over a firearm and a shot being fired.

The victim, identified as Monica Hernandez-Guillen, was found deceased near Jackrabbit Trail and Yuma Road at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Court records show the woman was about four months along in her pregnancy.

Baker told MCSO he and the victim got into a fight as he was driving to a rental property. He claimed the victim tried grabbing the steering wheel, causing Baker to lose control of the car.

After stopping the vehicle, Baker claimed he and the victim struggled over a gun he had in his possession. The altercation led to the gun discharging toward the victim and a bullet striking her, the suspect told MCSO.

Baker said he left the scene on foot and went to his parents' house, court records show. He was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.