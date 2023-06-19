Person in critical condition, suspect arrested following El Mirage shooting

Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 12:45 pm near El Mirage and Cactus roads

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A person is in critical condition following a shooting in El Mirage, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon around 12:45 pm near El Mirage and Cactus roads, the El Mirage Police Department said.

Police said a few minutes after the shooting, officers were able to locate a suspect and take the individual into custody.

The victim is still listed in has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said they expect to release more information in the coming hours.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.