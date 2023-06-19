DPS trooper shot in Phoenix, suspect found dead

A Phoenix police officer was also injured by shrapnel when shots were fired at the officer's cruiser.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Law enforcement is investigating after a DPS trooper was shot near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road while initiating a traffic stop.

Police said an assisting Phoenix police officer was injured by shrapnel while pursuing the fleeing vehicle when the suspect fired at the officer's police cruiser.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, the incident began just after 11:30 a.m. when a DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road.

During the traffic stop, the driver fired multiple shots at the trooper and the trooper was hit by gunfire. The trooper was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

Phoenix officers responded to assist after the trooper was shot.

Phoenix police located the suspect vehicle pulling into to house near 27th Avenue and Garfield Street.

The suspect left the house in the vehicle and drove to the area of 35th Avenue and Holly Street. At this point, the suspect fired shots at the officer and the officer returned fire with their duty rifle.

The suspect vehicle continued to drive away and fired at another officer near 36th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The officer’s police Tahoe was hit by gunfire and the officer was injured by shrapnel. The officer was hospitalized but expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect vehicle continued to drive away and ended up near 36th and Virginia avenues. The vehicle then crashed into a wall. The suspect was found deceased in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Sky12 footage captured video of the incident. The video shows several police patrol vehicles and a car that crashed through a nearby brick wall.

Police have not identified the deceased suspect but said the individual was an adult male.

Authorities said both the DPS trooper and Phoenix officer were released from the hospital Monday night and are at home recovering.

DPS said the Phoenix Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

UPDATE: Both the DPS trooper who was shot and the Phoenix PD officer struck by shrapnel have been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home. @12News — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 20, 2023

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Oficial de DPS hospitalizado tras haber sido herido de bala, encuentran al sospechoso muerto

This is a breaking story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.